US Army SSG, Joseph “Joe” Kendall Robison, member of the 97th Charlie Co. Special Operations Civil Affairs stationed at Fort Bragg North Carolina returned home to his Father in Heaven on November 22, 2019.

Joe was born on November 20,1992, to parents Kevin & Tracy Robison of Ely, Joe enjoyed many things in life, basketball, hunting, motorcycle riding, fishing, woodworking and service to others. His love and testimony of the gospel, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, provided an incredible purpose in Joe’s life.

The US Army Special Operations Combat Medic program proved to Joe that he had what it took, to be ARMY STRONG!

Joe is survived by wife Haley, Parents Kevin & Tracy, Brother Chris (Cherish) & nephew Rhett, Spring Creek Nevada, Grandmother Dixie Mitchell Escalante, Utah, several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends.

Joe is preceded in death by his Grandfather, Theron O. Mitchell, Grandmother Marlene B. Robinson, Grandfather Don C. Robison, and Grandfather Lamond Robinson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Joe’s memory to the local CACH program for Child hunger, can be sent to Chairman of the Committee Against Child Hunger, 1545 Mill St. Ely, Nevada 89301.

Services will be held on Saturday December 7,2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Center located at 900 Avenue E. Ely, Nevada 89301. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM services will be held at 11:00 AM, with internment to follow with Military Honors at the Ely City Cemetery.