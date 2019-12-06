Ely Elks Lodge #1469 is pleased to announce the 48th annual Elks Hoop Shoot contest. The local competition for the 48th annual Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw contest, sponsored

by the Elks National Foundation, will be held at the White Pine High School gym at 9:00 am on December 7. Contest winners will go on to compete in the district competition on January 25 in Austin.

An estimated 2.5 million youth from across the country, ages 8 to 13 will compete for a chance to qualify for the National Finals in Chicago, Ill. in April of 2020. National champions will have their name permanently inscribed in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

School champions from White Pine and Eureka Counties will be competing at the local competition on December 7, sponsored by the Ely Elks Lodge.

For more details on the Hoop Shoot or to learn more about the Elks, visit

www.elks.org/hoopshoot or email HOOPSHOOT@elks.org.