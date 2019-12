The Ely Elks Lodge will observe their annual Memorial Service on Thursday, December 5 at the Elks Lodge and the service will begin at 4:00 pm.

Exalted Ruler Andre Paez said the service was conceived early in the Elks’ history by members who wished to remember their departed members and cherish their memory. The service has been a mandatory event for over 100 years in the Order of Elks.

All Elks, their families and the public are cordially invited to attend the service.