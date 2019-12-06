It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas with all of the holiday happenings this weekend.

The Festival of Trees kicked off earlier this week, an annual event sponsored by the Great Basin Service Club. Nineteen trees are decorated this year, some with traditional decorations like poinsettias, red Christmas balls, elaborate ornaments that sparkle and shine in the light. Several trees set the scene with an eclectic mix of decorations, like a bubble machine that omits bubbles from the tree with mismatched socks hanging from it, or a tree adorned with Disney characters.

Stop by the Bristlecone Convention Center located at 150, 6th St., Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and cast your vote for the tree you think should be the winner.

Friday night, the annual auction kicks off. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 a person, and still available. Trees are auctioned off to the highest bidder. If you don’t get your chance at bidding on a tree, you can enjoy the entertainment by the Harmon Eyes, a female, instrument and harmonizing power trio based out of Las Vegas, Nevada.

This year’s master of ceremonies is Mayor Nathan Robertson.

On Saturday, the Crafters’ Festival commences at 10 a.m. A variety of handcrafted items from all over the state. Maybe there is a savory bread you have been wanting, hand crafted earrings, Christmas items such as wreaths, and décor, definitely giving the crowd a variety of something for everyone.

Member of the Great Basin Service Club Bunny Hill said, “It is amazing how talented our community is. Please stop by to let them share their talents with you.”

During the Crafters Festival, Santa Claus will be available to visit with the children, checking his list of naughty and nice children here in White Pine. Photos with Santa will also be available from Alana Wise. Wise will taking pictures and orders for prints.

And if you didn’t get enough of a craft fix at the Crafter’s Festival, stop by the Senior Center Christmas craft and bake sale located at 1000 Campton St. from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Savory baked goodies, and crafty items will be available for purchase, and the proceeds support the Senior Center’s events throughout the year.

Grab a cup of cocoa and end the evening with the Christmas Parade at 4:30 p.m. The theme for this years’ Parade is A Classic Christmas. You can pre-register by calling 775-289-2111 and follow the prompts to get registered. Pre-registering saves you time and helps ensure that we have your information correct for the Judges. The Tree Lighting program at Sculpture Park will follow immediately after the parade.

For additional information, contact Hill at 775-296-0439.