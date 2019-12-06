Join us on December 14, 2019 as we honor, remember and teach future generations about the service and sacrifice of our military members in the annual Wreaths Across America Day.

The event will take place at two locations: the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley and the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City. Both events begin with an opening ceremony at 9:00 AM.

In the north this year, Wreaths Across America is sponsored by the Nevada Veterans Coalition. In the south, the annual event is sponsored by the Civil Air Patrol, which of course, includes the Nevada Wing!

Over the years, the event has become a tradition for many Nevada families. It has also become an annual event for many service organizations including Boy and Girl Scout Troops, as well as church and civic groups. The ceremony remembers and honors veterans by having participants lay a “wreath of remembrance” on each gravesite and saying the name of each veteran aloud as they do.

Last year, hundreds of participants gathered at both the veterans’ cemeteries in northern and southern Nevada. The Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery is located at 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive in Boulder City. The Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery is located at 14 Veterans Way in Fernley.