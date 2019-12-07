This week, on ‘Giving Tuesday’, Christina Sawyer, April Bath, Jason Bath and others gathered together to present a check to Susan Keough for the Community Against Child Hunger Program, on behalf of all the employees and Board of Directors of Mt. Wheeler Power. “Every year our employees receive Thanksgiving gift cards, but this year they voted to grant the money to C.A.C.H. instead. This is a very worthwhile program and we love being able to support it with everything we do,” Sawyer noted. This donation is significant because it ushers in a new type of giving, one that will provide funds to the program year round.

Mt. Wheeler Power and William Bee Ririe Hospital have begun signing employees up for automatic payroll deductions that donate funds throughout the year directly to the C.A.C.H. Program. Keough wants members of the community to know other businesses are invited to participate in this form of contributing to our local children in need, “We want to thank everyone for their donations. We really do appreciate everyone who comes on board the way Mt. Wheeler and the hospital have done. This is what it’s all about,” Keough said.

The Community Christmas Concert at the Bristlecone Convention Center on December 11th at 7:00 p.m. will raise additional donations for C.A.C.H. through $20 admission, with refreshments served by the White Pine High School’s Culinary Club. “We will be rolling out this idea at the concert, introducing the public to donating through deductions as an option for all businesses and places of employment who want to participate,” said Bath. The concert will feature native Nevadan, Rahmaan Phillip, a unique concert violinist and composer who has toured the country and performed with Lady Gaga, Tony Bennet, George Clinton, Chaka Chan and many others. This is a perfect way to gather together for a great cause and a great night of music.