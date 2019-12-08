The Great Basin Water Network has been representing you in fighting the Southern Nevada Water Authority for over thirty years to protect wildlife, the environment, and our rural life in Eastern and Northern Nevada. Uniting disparate communities to protect the water resources of the Great Basin for residents, animals and plants, the Great Basin Water Network now has a new partner in the battle for protecting our water: outdoor company, Patagonia, through their website, Patagonia Action Works.

GBWN announced on ‘Giving Tuesday’, “Our friends at Patagonia are willing to match all contributions to GBWN today and for the remainder of the month.” Your donation, made on the Patagonia Action Works website between Nov. 29 and Dec. 31, will be matched dollar for dollar until the totals have reached a maximum match of $10,000,000.

The fight for water is far from over. This is a legal war that has been waged for three decades and will affect your children and every generation after. If you value your water and your right to keep in in our community as opposed to having $NWA steal it because, as they say, “They need that water to flush toilets on the Las Vegas Strip”, please visit the Great Basin Water Network’s FaceBook Page or https://www.patagonia.com/actionworks/grantees/great-basin-water-network