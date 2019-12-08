Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

NOVEMBER 24

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City – the subject was contacted and claimed to be fine with no plans of hurting herself.

REPORT OF CHILD ABUSE: City – the reporting party believed a child had been abused. Based on the investigation, the child’s injuries were determined to be accidental in nature.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A DELAYED ACCIDENT: The reporting party claimed to have been struck by another vehicle while operating his OHV on a rural dirt road. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE BURGLARY: City – the residence was checked and no one was found inside. Burglary unfounded.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and was fine.

New Bookings: Tyler Fawson / Serving time for Drug Court

NOVEMBER 25

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The reporting party claimed a driver had passed her recklessly. The driver was located and warned about his driving.

REPORT OF AN ANIMAL: City – a deer was disabled from an injury and was unable to care for itself and was causing a hazard. The deer was euthanized.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – a juvenile reportedly gave a pill to another juvenile. The pill was determined to be non-toxic. Both juveniles were counseled about taking unknown substances.

REPORT OF A CIVIL ISSUE: City – the reporting party sold a dog to another person, but had not been paid. The other person eventually made good on the purchase.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party discovered a subject had stolen a package that he been delivered to her home and left near the front door. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was contacted and was fine.

New Bookings: None

NOVEMBER 26

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 33 year old Ely resident Shawna Sangster was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was checked and everything was okay.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – a female subject was observed on video taking the gambling ticket from a slot machine being used by another customer. The female was later located, identified as 27 year old Ely resident Terrica Jenkins. She was later arrested for theft.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 30 year old Craig Hrvnak-Pate of Ely was arrested for a probation violation.

New Bookings: Shawna Sangster / Warrant / Bail $375. Willie Cooper / Basic speed and DUI / Bail $1,305 / Arrested by NHP. Craig Hrivnak-Pate / Probation violation / No bail. Ricky Lewis / Failure to drive within marked lanes and DUI / Bail $1,290 / Arrested by NHP

NOVEMBER 27

REPORT OF A NON-INJURY PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: Garrett Gourley, of Ely, was backing from a parked position and struck a parked vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Brandon young, of Arizona, was driving too fast for conditions, which caused his vehicle to slide off of the roadway and strike several mailboxes. He was issued a citation for due care.

REPORT OF THEFT: The reporting party claimed an unknown person stole a package from in front of his residence. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – the reporting party complained the neighbor was making too much noise plowing snow. Both were advised to get along.

New Bookings: Tyler Fawson / Serving time for Drug Court

NOVEMBER 28

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF AN ATTEMPTED SUICIDE: City – the subject was contacted and claimed not to be suicidal. The subject was treated by medical professionals for superficial injuries.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party discovered an unknown person broke into a vacant home they own and took property. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: Everett Tripp passed away at a relative’s home due to natural causes.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The subjects were discovered to have just been arguing.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was contacted and requested to be left alone.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed someone stole property from his home, but was unable to provide an adequate list or description of what, if anything, that had been taken.

New Bookings: None

NOVEMBER 29

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party was upset his neighbor plowed snow in front of his driveway. The neighbor was contacted and said he wouldn’t do it again.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed an unknown subject stole property from her workplace. The investigation continues.

New Bookings: Terrica Jenkins / Fraudulent acts in gaming / Bail $2000.00