McKean Riley Windous and Clare Jane Dishong have been named Students of the Month for December, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Windous, age 17, is the son of Vincent and Moana Windous of Ely. Dishong, age 18, is the daughter of Cody and John Dishong of Ruth. Both are Seniors at White Pine High School and will graduate with the Class of 2020.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Month.

Windous is the WPHS Student Body President and has been active in football, track and is a member of the National Honor Society. His hobbies are hunting, reading, hiking and fishing.

Dishong has been active in WPHS Cheer from 2016 to 2020 and was Captain in 2018. She is a member of the White Pine Players from 2016 to 2020, being Secretary in 2018-2019 and President in 2019-2020. She is a member of the National Honor Society and JAG, being Secretary in 2018-2019 and Vice-President in 2019-2020. Dishong is also a member of the Culinary Club. Her hobbies are theater, cheer, reading, writing, painting, driving, lesson planning, directing and trying EVERYTHING.