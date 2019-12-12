Jennie Yelland, beloved daughter, wife, sister and aunt, past away peacefully at her residence in Sparks on October 4, 2019.

Jennie was born on May 18, 1925 in Riepetown, NV the eleventh of twelve children of Serbian immigrants Joe and Julia Drakulich.

She attended grade school in Kimberly and upon graduation from White Pine High School in Ely worked as a secretary until her 1948 marriage to John Louis Yelland, son and grandson of a well-liked and respected family of Spring Valley ranchers. He was a wonderful husband and son-in-law and they had 7 years of happiness on a family ranch in Spring Valley until his sudden death on Nov 25, 1955 from a ranch-related injury.

She and her widowed mother then settled in Reno where she began work as a secretary for Hartford Insurance in the spring of 1956 and where she remained a diligent and dedicated employee until her retirement 30 years later.

Shortly afterwards, she went to work in the joint offices of her brother Stan (Drakulich Realty) and his son John (Farmers Insurance).

Jennie took pride in her work and delighted in the growing success of each business. After Stan’s death in 2002 she continued working for Farmers until her retirement in 2011, making her among the few who work full time to age 85.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Vaso, Mike, Steve, Nick, Sam, Duchy and Stan and sisters Anka, Danica, Sophie and Dorothy and is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Jennie was a lifelong and prayerful Eastern Orthodox Christian and in the Orthodox tradition we now devoutly pray: May her memory be eternal!

Graveside services were held on October 22, 2019 at Ely City Cemetery. A Celebration of Life memorial is planned for a later date.