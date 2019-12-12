Kenneth Moralez Mike was called home to his savior on December 7th. Kenneth was born on June 29, 1947 to Noe Morales and Marie Geraldine Mike in Schurz, Nevada. Kenneth was a member of the Ely Shoshone Tribe. Hobbies included going to the local casinos to mingle with friends and playing a few dollars, trapping, hunting, and fishing.

Kenneth graduated from White Pine High School in 1966 and then went on to Job Corps for Auto Mechanics, but ended up in Forestry on the Hot Shot Crew. Kenneth worked for Harvey W. Young, Kennecott Corporation, Andaconda Mine, CountyConstruction, and Robinson Mining Company.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his mother Marie Mike, sister Lucille Rataliff and forever partner Madeline Kaamasee, and stepson, Gordon Kaamassee.

Survivors include his sister Sandra Barela, nephew Terrence Mike, and great niece Cheyenne Marie Mike and great nephews Kayden James Mike and Javeon Morales Mike; stepchildren Glenna Kaamasee, Delores Marques, Toni Edmo, Kevin Kaamasee and Arthur Kaamasee. Kenneth was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved them all. He is also survived by his uncle Steven Mike and aunts Louise Epaloose and Delphine Ford.

Viewing will be held at the Mountain Vista Chapel on Friday, December 13th from 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Services will be held Saturday, December 14th beginning at 11:00 am. At the Duckwater Shoshone Tribal gym. Burial will immediately follow at the Duckwater Shoshone Tribe Cemetery. Luncheon to follow.

Pallbearers are Sammy Epaloose, Joshua Kaamassee, Joe Mike, Aurther Kaamasee, Kyle Edmo, and Julius Wight.

Honorary Pallbearers include Terrence Mike, Kevin Kaamasee, Christopher Kaamasee, Daniel Mike, Allen Mike, Richard Mike, Rodney Mike, Elroy Mike, Stanley Thompson, Vernon Allison, and Cordell Mike.

Kenneth believed in his native culture and in the creator. “I am the vine and ye are the branches; He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit; for without me ye can do nothing.”