Wayne O. Pearson, 89, passed away on November 27, 2019 in Las Vegas.

Born in Ely, Nevada, he graduated from UNR with a master’s degree and served in the Army for two years. He went on to receive a doctorate from Cornell.

Wayne was active in gaming, politics, and athletics, serving on the Nevada Gaming Control Board and on the Dunes Hotel Board of Directors. He owned a consulting business specializing in political public opinion polling, working for Senator Paul Laxalt and Governors Kenny Guinn, Jim Gibbons, and Brian Sandoval.

He was a sports enthusiast from his days on the 1947 American Legion champion baseball team and served as Director of Athletic Fundraising at UNLV.

He is survived by his wife, Jerrie Elaine Pearson; his sister Carol Storer; and his nieces Mary Ruth Storer and Margaret Neidlinger.

Visitation and services will be held at the Davis Funeral Home on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Visitation from 11am; services at 1pm.