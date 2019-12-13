The Ely Elks Lodge is pleased to announce the 48th annual Elks Hoop Shoot contest. Three boys and three girls, ages 8 to 13 won the first round of competition in the Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw contest on December 7 and have been named local lodge champions.

•Boys 8-9: Rex Jackson of Lund Elementary School.

•Girls 8-9: Bailey Carter of Lund Elementary School.

•Boys 10-11: Levi Faris of David E. Norman Elementary school.

•Girls 10-11: Brenley Skadburg of McGill Elementary school.

•Boys 12-13: Kade Snyder of White Pine Middle School.

•Girls 12-13: Kasadie Britton of White Pine Middle School.

First place trophies were awarded to one boy and one girl in each of the three age categories: ages 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13. The six champions will now advance to the Central District finals at Austin, NV. on January 25, 2020 where they will compete with other winners from the district.

For more information on the Elks National Hoot Shoot or to learn more about the Elks, visit www.elks.org/hoopshoot or email HOOPSHOOT@elks.org.