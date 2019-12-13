Two-time defending 2A state champion White Pine High moved through a challenging schedule of games at the Brickhouse Classic in Sparks last weekend.

The girls won an overtime thriller, 51-48, over Truckee, then cruised to a bit easier wins, 45-34, over Hug and a 51-27 romp over Wooster.

The first game with Truckee was the most exciting because the Ladycats had to come from behind after trailing 39-27 going into the fourth quarter.

But the girls tightened their defense, held Truckee to just five points while putting up 17 themselves to take the game to overtime. In the extra period the Bobcats outscored the Wolverines, 7-4.

Eva Kingston led the way for White Pine with 18 points and Rachel Jones added 10. Kingston also had three 3-pointers.

The second game was against Hug. Here again the girls started out real slow, trailing 6-4 after the first period. But they came to life the rest of the game, scoring in double figures in each frame while Hug was having trouble scoring more than eight points.

Kingston and Jones again were the leaders with 11 and 10 points respectively.

The final game at the Brickhouse Classic was with Wooster, and once more the Ladycats started out slow, then found their scoring ability to put away the Colts. Olivia Hendrix and Mia Kemmler were the leading scorers this time, both the 14 points. Kingston contributed 10.

White Pine played at Lincoln County on Tuesday this week and will be off after that until Dec. 20-21 when they start league play at Yerington and Coral Academy.

Over on the boys side, they were at a preseason tournament at West Wendover, but didn’t fare as well going 1-3. They first lost to Sports Leadership & Management Academy of Las Vegas, 82-44. Devin Starkey had 20 points and Kincade Waggener added 10.

They took a close win 58-54 over Rockwell of Eagle Mountain, Utah, in their second game. Waggener and Shea Simon lead the team with 14 points each. Phoenix Ball had 10.

In an overtime loss, 60-58, to American Prep of West Valley, Utah, Starkey had 26 points and Nate Adams tallied 13.

The final game was a 75-66 loss to Maeser Prep Academy of Lindon, Utah. Four Bobcats were in double figures. Adams with 16, Waggener with 14, Ball with 12 and Jayden Brewer had 11.

As with the girls, the Bobcats boys played at Lincoln County on Tuesday and are then off until the league season begins at Yerington and Coral Academy Dec. 20-21.