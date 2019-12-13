The holiday spirit continues in White Pine County, this weekend with McGill’s fun holiday festivities.

The McGill Christmas parade will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am. The theme is an Old Fashioned Christmas.

Line up for the parade will be at the McGill Grad School at 10:45 a.m. on second street. Shortly after the parade commences, kids can gather at the McGill Senior Center to visit with Santa.

Candy and cookies will be available for purchase while parents listen to their children’s Christmas wishes with Santa, and while Santa is checking to see who’s been naughty or nice.

Pick a Pole decorating contest is another fun holiday tradition McGill has incorporated, and is in honore of Rose Papez. Anyone can participate, and prizes are awarded for the best “Pick-A-Pole” decorated.

Take a 10 minute drive on over to McGill this weekend and enjoy the continuation of the holiday spirit here in White Pine County.