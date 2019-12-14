Ely Elks Lodge #1469 has started a new tradition in local charity. With help from KGHM Robinson mine and Kinross Bald Mountain mine, the Ely Elks purchased 300 brand new winter coats and gifted them to school aged children in White Pine County who come from low income families. The White Pine County Library partnered with the Elks in this endeavor and the coat-giving event called “Warm Welcome to the Library” was held on Monday, December 2nd at the Library. Attendees were given a brand new winter coat manufactured by Operation Warm who works with charities across the country to provide these coats to kids who need them most. Kids also received a book of their choice thanks to the Library’s donation. Coats were distributed to the Little People’s Head Start, Ely Learning Bridge Charter School, and to children throughout the White Pine County School district. Toddlers all the way to teenagers were recipients of this program. All extra coats not given out were donated to the Family Resource Center in the WIC building. This could not have been possible without $2,000 in donations from each KGHM Robinson mine and Kinross Bald Mountain mine.

The Elks National Foundation provided a grant of $2,000 as well. Many thanks goes to the folks at Operation Warm, Lori and her staff at the Library, Kathy with WPCSD, Leslie at ELBCS,

Alisha at LPHS, FedEx, Gene, Tony, Loren, Ken, Frank and ER Andre with the Elks Lodge for all your help in making this happen. Nichole Baldwin, Elks Grant Coordinator, headed up this event and she intends to make this an annual charity event as long as funding is available. The Ely Elks Lodge strives to give back to our community with acts of charity and brotherly love whenever possible.