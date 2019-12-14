By Cozette Eldridge

WPC Field Representative

Today, when I awoke, I realized that this day is not only the first day of the rest of my life, but it can also be the best day of my life, as can each day that follows. It isn’t about winning the lottery, or whatever you think would make your life perfect. It’s about appreciation and acknowledgement of the gifts that always surround us.

There are time when I wondered if I would make it to this day; but I did! And because I did I’m going to celebrate. I will celebrate the amazing 000000life I have had so far; the accomplishments, the many blessings, and yes, even the hardships because they have served to make me stronger.

I will go through this day with my head held high and a happy heart. I will marvel at seemingly simple gifts, letting none of the beautiful things I take for granted escape my notice. Today, I will share my excitement for life with other people. I’ll make someone smile. I’ll perform an unexpected act of kindness for someone I don’t know. I’ll give a sincere compliment to someone who seems down. I’ll tell children how special they are, and I’ll tell the ones I love deeply I care for them and how much they mean to me.

Today I won’t worry about things I can’t change and be grateful for all the opportunities that have already been given to me. I will keep in mind that worry is just a waste of time.

Tonight when I lay my head on my pillow, I’ll be thankful for the best day of my life. I wish each and every one of you the best day of your life.

I received an early Christmas present from the City of Ely when the council members approved the final amount of money needed for the purchase of an RSVP van. I can’t thank our mayor and council members enough for making last Thursday one of the very best days of my life!

SENIOR CENTER MENU

DECEMBER 16-DECEMBER 20

MON.: Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, 5 Way Vegetable Mix, Fruit.

TUES.: Italian Sausage/Peppers/Onions/Penne, Broccoli, Green Salad, Banana.

WED.: Chicken Noodle Soup, Chicken Salad Sandwich, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Fruit.

THUR.: Lemon Baked Tilapia, Mac Salad, Bean Combo, Tropical Fruit Mix.

FRI.: Beef Brisket, Baked Potato, Green Beans, Baked Squash, Roll, Fruit, Dessert.