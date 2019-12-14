Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

NOVEMBER 30

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the subjects had only been arguing. They agreed to work out their problems a better way in the future.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: The reporting party claimed another vehicle struck his truck and then fled the area. There was no damage to the reporting party’s vehicle. The suspect was not located.

REPORT OF A DELAYED ACCIDENT: The reporting party claimed to have struck a coyote on the highway. A report was completed.

New Bookings: None.

DECEMBER 1

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed a male in a vehicle often loiters near private property. The suspect was gone when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 35 year old Ely resident Jonathan Anthony Romero was arrested for trespassing after being previously warned not to return to the property.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was seen driving around a neighborhood several times. Upon being contacted, he claimed he had been driving around to clear his head.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – several subjects were involved in a physical altercation at a local bar the previous night. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Jenna Talbott, of Reno, struck a parked vehicle while attempting to park. A report was completed.

New Bookings: Tyler Fawson / Serving time for Drug Court. Jonathan Romero / Trespassing / Bail $355

DECEMBER 2

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the suspect vehicle was located and the driver was warned about his driving.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: The reporting party discovered an unknown vehicle struck her vehicle, which had been parked and unoccupied near her home. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant. A citation will be issued to the parent/guardian of the child.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant. A citation will be issued to the parent/guardian of the child.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant. A citation will be issued to the parent/guardian of the child.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant. A citation will be issued to the parent/guardian of the child.

New Bookings: Casey Gledhill / Serving time for previous arrest. Charlee Stones / Serving time for Drug Court. Gregoria Gonzalez / Possession of cocaine, trafficking a controlled substance, transporting a controlled substance, and basic speed / Bail $500,000 / Arrested by

NHP.

DECEMBER 3

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF AN EMBEZZLEMENT: City -the manager of a local business discovered an employee had taken money from the store. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF VANDALISM: The reporting party discovered damage to his fence. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – the reporting party claimed a driver struck a vehicle in a local parking lot and then left. The driver was located, identified as Danny Aukerman, of Idaho, who claimed he didn’t realize he hit the parked vehicle.

New Bookings: None

DECEMBER 4

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed a subject tampered with a gaming machine in an attempt to take money. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City – the subject was contacted and later taken to the hospital for evaluation.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party claimed to have received several fraudulent credit card numbers for service rendered. The numbers were confirmed to be fraudulent. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party claimed to have received a bill in the mail for an account she did not personally own. She was advised to call the company which sent her the bill.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party, a student, claimed another student made a threat toward her while at school. The school was contacted and advised they were handling the situation.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City – the reporting party discovered damage to his vehicle after returning to it after he parked it in a parking lot. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The subject was gone prior to law enforcement arrival.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed a male was trespassing and loitering on his property. The male was contacted and advised to move along.

New Bookings: None

DECEMBER 5

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 25 year old Ely resident Schyler Roberts was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – a juvenile was arrested for an outstanding warrant and for absconding from parole. He was later transferred to the custody of his parole officer.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant and was issued a citation. A report will be forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant and was issued a citation. A report will be forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant and was issued a citation. A report will be forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant and was issued a citation. A report will be forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant and was issued a citation. A report will be forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant and was issued a citation. A report will be forwarded to Juvenile Probation

.REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant and was issued a citation. A report will be forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT:City – a minor allowed his vehicle to slide into another vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF THREATS:The reporting party claimed her landlord has threatened to evict her. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT:City – Suzanne Irby, of McGill, was changing lanes and didn’t see the vehicle adjacent to her. She stuck the vehicle, operated by Robert Potter, of Spring Creek. A report was completed.

New Bookings:Schyler Roberts / Warrant / Bail $515

DECEMBER 6

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK:City – the subject wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE INTOXICATED DRIVER:City – deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.

REPORT OF A BURGLARY:The reporting party discovered someone took items from her home while she was gone. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ARREST:Emily Edmonds, 36, of Ruth, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

New Bookings:Emily Edmonds / Warrant / Bail $565

DECEMBER 7

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT:City – William Johnson, of South Carolina, was backing from a parked position and struck another parked vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED DRIVER:The vehicle was located parked and unoccupied.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT:City – the manager of a local business complained a male subject was loitering at the business and making a mess in the bathroom. The male was contacted and trespassed from the property.

REPORT OF AN ARREST:City – 31 year old Jacob Manning, of Arizona, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

New Bookings:Jacob Manning / Warrant / No bail

DECEMBER 8

REPORT OF A FIGHT:City – the subjects were separated and neither wanted to pursue charges.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER:City – a male subject was allegedly trespassing on private property. The subject left when officers arrived.

REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED:City – deputies checked the area, but found nothing suspicious.

REPORT OF A DELAYED BATTERY:City – the reporting party claimed a male punched him the day before. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A SUICIDE ATTEMPT:City – the subject was contacted and later transported to the hospital for evaluation.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT:City – the reporting party claimed to be receiving harassing texts from an acquaintance. The information was documented.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM:The reporting party claimed her husband took some of her property. She was advised the issue was civil.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER:City – Johnny Reno Mahan, 39, of Ely, was arrested for trespassing after being told to leave private property and refusing.

New Bookings:Johnny Mahan / Trespassing and pedestrian under the influence / Bail $430