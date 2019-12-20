After producing and presenting numerous plays, including 4 full length Broadway musicals, the Ely Children’s Community Theater is gearing up for its 5th year, with a production of Meredith Willson’s “the Music Man.” This Tony award winning musical debuted 1957 and has been a favorite ever since. The musical tells the story of a conman who poses as a music professor to sell musical instruments and band uniforms to a small Iowa town and features such well known songs as “76 Trombones” and “Ya Got Trouble”.

Casts are made up primarily of children, from preschool age up through high school, but families often participate together. The production of “the Music Man” will feature the full Broadway version of the play and feature a live orchestra. The theater is seeking children to audition to fill various roles in the production. “We need actors, dancers and singers,” explained Viv Weiland, who has volunteered to direct the production. “We also need musicians and back stage workers, to help with lighting, costuming, sound and set design,” Weiland added.

Ely Children’s Community Theater is a recognized non-profit ministry of the Ely United Methodist Church and is run on an entirely volunteer basis and is supported by donations from various community members, businesses and organizations.

The play will be presented in five showing over the last two weekends in March. Auditions will be held, at Ely United Methodist Church, at 1000 South Pioche Hwy, between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on January 3 and 10, 2020, and between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on January 4, 2020 or by special appointment. For more information on how to audition, visit https://www.facebook.com/ElyChildrensCommunityTheater/