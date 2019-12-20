RSVP received an early Christmas gift from Ely Mayor Nathan Robertson and the Ely City Council. RSVP coordinator and representative for White Pine County, Cozette Eldridge had asked the city for help in covering costs for a replacement vehicle after a hit and run accident earlier this summer totaled the RSVP van which left many seniors with no transportation service.

Nevada Rural Counties Retired & Senior Volunteer Program provides trained volunteers that assist seniors and others in need with lifesaving services which include door-to-door transportation, companionship, respite care, caregiver relief, nutritional supplements, housekeeping, personal emergency response systems, pro bono legal assistance, Veterans resources and more. RSVP helps seniors maintain their dignity, self-respect and independence, and avoid costly long-term institutional care.

The City Council unanimously approved Eldridge’s request during the December 9th City Council meeting thus allowing RSVP to get back on the road. These services are vital to White Pine County with a growing population of seniors and veterans needing additional care services. Consider donating to RSVP at https://nevadaruralrsvp.org.