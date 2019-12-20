There are several in the community who look forward to a place where they can enjoy a nice warm meal on Christmas Day. It’s also a time where people who would otherwise be alone, have an opportunity to get together with other community members and celebrate Christmas.

The annual White Pine Ministerial Association’s Community Christmas Dinner will take place Dec. 25 at the Bristlecone Convention Center, located at 150 6th street in Ely. The ecumenical service will begin at 9 a.m. and dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The meal includes ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, and all of the sides to make it a feast in the spirit of the holidays. A warm free meal on this special holiday.

A tradition that was created several years ago, continues to grow each year, that reportedly served close to 300 one year. Ages vary, from seniors, to young adults, and children, no one is turned away.

The dinner has become a community sponsored event with a long list of donations from members in the community, business owners, and the help of over 25 volunteers who served and delivered meals making this event a huge success.

If you don’t have transportation to the dinner, you can contact 775-296-2665, and they can help arrange a ride for you, or coordinate a home delivery meals to you.

Meals are also delivered to the White Pine Care Center, William Bee Ririe Hospital and to the White Pine County Sheriff’s office, for those who have to work on Christmas Day.

If you would like to volunteer, or have a donation, please contact 775-233-2193.