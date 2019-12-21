ELY,—Weather conditions permitting, the Bureau of Land Management Ely District is scheduled on or about Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, to begin burning slash piles of pinyon-juniper in the Kern Mountains, about 80 miles northeast of Ely. Area residents may occasionally see smoke and there will be an increase in fire vehicle traffic. No closures are planned.

The slash piles are the remnants of a pinyon-juniper tree thinning treatment that was conducted as part of the Kern Mountain Restoration Project that reduces catastrophic wildfire risk and restores watershed health and improves wildlife habitat.

For more information, contact Rob Frisk, BLM Ely District prescribed fire and fuels specialist, at (775) 289-1908 or Cody Coombs, fuels program manager, at (775) 289-1854.