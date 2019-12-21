Ely is profound for giving back, and helping others, and especially when it comes to helping the animals in the community.

White Pine Critter Fix, a non-profit created by Cris Ann Bybee, and co-owner of Cedar Grove Pet Supplies & FFA Feeds has been helping provide White Pine County residents with low cost spay and neuter since 2018. The program has helped 152 cats and 170 dogs through Dec. 1, Bybee said.

There’s undoubtedly been an on-going problem through the years with pet owners having dogs or cats who have litter after litter or animals, which leads to homeless animals and a full shelter.

The program has been in operation as an effort to assist with the overpopulation of animals, and assisting pet owners with affordable spay/neuter of their cat or dog.

A voucher is issued to a resident who pays the $60 fee, and is accepted at either local veterinarians, White Pine Veterinary Clinic or Eldridge Veterinary. The voucher covers the entire cost of the procedure.

Due to the huge effort on vouchers this year, White Pine Critter Fix is currently only able to provide vouchers to low-income residents.

So how can you help?

Bybee explained how the Ridley’s point program is instrumental in funding the program. The Ridley’s Hometown Advantage Program is online, and if you are not computer savvy, you can pick up a form at the customer service booth. Cedar Grove located at 106 Mineral Drive, also carries the forms, and the staff can help you complete the form.

Ridley’s is dedicated to helping the communities that they serve, and this is another way for Ridley’s to give back to the commuity.

A customer can choose to donate any or all of the points available to them. Customers are not locked into donating points for any time period. Simply donate the points you want to donate.

Donations can also be made to Nevada Bank and Trust, in the name of White Pine Critter Fix.

Another way to assist the program is through Amazon Smile, a website operated by Amazon with the same products, price and shopping features as Amazon.com. The difference is that when you shop on Amazon Smile, the Amazon Smile Foundation will donate 0.5 percent of the purchase price of eligible products to the charitable organization of your choice.

Cedar Grove also has a Piggy Bank located at their store to help with donation efforts as well. For additional information you can contact Bybee at 775-289-9117.