White Pine basketball loses two at Lincoln County

The White Pine high boys and girls basketball teams went to Lincoln County in Panaca Dec. 10 for non-league basketball action and both came away with losses. For the girls, it was their first loss of the season. But both games were close at times, just like a good cat fight ought to be.

At the end, Lincoln won the girl’s game, 42-38, and 56-48 in the boys.

All League player Eva Kingston did not play for White Pine, sitting on the bench nursing a sore back.

With her absence, Lincoln guard Abby Mathews scored 16 points, eight in the fourth quarter to lead the Lynx.

Lincoln had a 21-18 halftime advantage, but a 12-8 third quarter gave the Bobcats a 30-27 lead.

However, the girls struggled in the fourth quarter, while Lincoln was putting up 15 points, and over half of those from Mathews. Vanessa Robinson added five.

Leading scorer for White Pine was Olivia Hendrix with 12, but she only had two points in the final period.

It was an exciting win for Lincoln as they had lost to White Pine the last four times since 2016, including last year’s state semifinals.

The Bobcat boys also lost their game with Lincoln, but played hard and did draw close in the second half after Lincoln had taken a 10-point lead.

What the Bobcats had to overcome was some poor shooting in the second half and three players in double figures for Lincoln, Cody Zile, who had a strong second half and tallied 23 points, Kobe Kelly followed with 18 and Dylan Robinson added 13.

White Pine had a strong third quarter, outscoring the Lynx 20-18 and taking a 39-38 lead into the final period.

But the Lynx continued their hot shooting in the fourth quarter with the 6 foot, 4 inch Zile working his way inside to bank one off the glass, and Robinson also coming up with 10 points to help push Lincoln to the win. c and Kincade Waggener followed up with 10.

Lincoln was 7-for 9 at the foul line, and White Pine was not as accurate with 10-for-20.

The teams had not played since 2016 when White Pine won in Ely, but Lincoln has dominated the series overall of late, now 18-3 since 2006, and eight of the last 10.

Both the White Pine boys (1-4) and girls (4-1) were off this past weekend and jump into league play this week at Yerington and Coral Academy Dec. 20-21.

White Pine basketball loses two at Lincoln County