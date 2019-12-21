The White Pine high wrestling team had matches in Utah last weekend, the AK47 Duals, with Granger and Stansbury Park.

Stansbury is a very strong team and blanked the Bobcats in all matches, winning the dual 76-0.

Against Granger the day before, the Bobcats did a little better said first-year head coach Joe Slodjak. “The boys, and one girl, wrestled hard, they never gave up, they never quit. As long as they show that fight and determination,” he said, “I think it’s a win considering how young our team is.”

White Pine also won two dual matches, one with Wells and one with a JV All-Star team, but those results were not posted.

“We had everyone wrestling in the varsity duals and used each one of them in the JV matches as well,” he said.

In the matches with Granger, the Bobcats scored 21 points to 57 for Granger.

The Bobcats had wins from Tristin Gubler (132), Eric Silver (138), Nathaniel Dolezal (182) and Sebastian Lyons (195).

“We had a total of five dual matches over the weekend,” Slodjak said, but only the Stansbury and Granger ones were posted.

Gubler, Dolezal, Lyons and Luke Finicum all won first place in their weight classes in the JV dual.

“Luke Finicum (160) wrestled well,” Slodjak said. “He was 6-3 over the weekend. Nathanial Dolezal (182) was 6-2 as were Sebastian Lyons and Tristin Gubler.”

But that did include action against Wells and a JV All-Star team that was not reported.

This weekend, the Bobcats will participate in the multi-team Desert Storm Classic at Dixie High School in St. George, Utah, which also features a JV tournament.