DISTRICT COURT

December 16

WADE COLLINS: Probation violation. Court orders that probation be revoked and imposes the original sentence. Credit for time served of 145 days. Defendant is remanded into custody of White Pine County jail. Judge Steve L. Dobrescu presiding.

JOSHUA JAMES ROSS: Sentencing on CR1902017 and CR1902018. Court orders CR1902017: $25 AA eve, $3 FMA fee, $60 Chemical Analysis fee, 12-36 months NDOC suspended pursuant to NRS.458.400. Count 5: 12-30 months NDOC suspended pursuant to NRS 453.3353. CR1902018: $25 AA fee, $3 GMA fee, $60 Chemical Analysis fee, 12-36 months NDOC suspended pursuant to NRS 458.300 to run concurrent. Probation have all usual and special conditions. Defendant to get substance abuse evaluation and progress reports to the Court within 30 days. Credit for time served. Judge Steve L. Dobrescu presiding.

BOE GIBSON: Guilty of Count 1: Attempted Burglary, Cat. C Felony and County 2: Attempted Grand Larceny, Cat. D Felony. Court orders $25 AA fee, $3 GMA fee, $150 DNA testing fee. Count 1: 12-32 months NDOC. Count 2: 12-34 months NDOC to run concurrent to Count 1. Credit for time served of 124 days. Defendant is remanded into custody. Judge Steve L. Dobrescu presiding.

JONATHAN ANTHONY ROMERO: CR1907075: Sale of a Controlled Substance, Herion, and CR1908085: Attempted Battery causing substantial bodily harm. Court orders: $25 AA fee, $3 GMA fee, $60 Chemical Analysis fee, $150 DNA fee. CR1907075: 12-48 months NDOC. CR1908085: adjudicated as a floppy, 12-34 months to run consecutive to CR1907075, 103 days in jail with credit for time served of 103 days. All prison terms suspended with probation not to exceed 3 years. To set up a substance abuse evaluation with Amy Adams. To work 32 hours per week and look for a job after he is clean. To report all prescriptions to Parole and Probation. No Gabapentin prescriptions allowed. To randomly test on green and pay $50/month. Court sets a curfew at 8pm. Defendant is looking at a detox program at West Care; Court so recommends that program there or at Reno-Tahoe. Cost sets a status for January 6, 2020. Judge Steve L. Dobrescu presiding.

SOPHIA ELIZABETH DAVIS: Probation violation. Court orders: Probation revoked, imposes the felony of 12-32 months NDOC with credit for time served at 94 days. Defendant is remained into custody of the White Pine County jail. Judge Steve L. Dobrescu and Judge Gary D. Fairman presiding.