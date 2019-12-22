By Sheriff Scott Henriod

The holiday season is upon us and I hope it means for you gathering with family and good friends and reconnecting with those that live far away. It’s a time for celebrating and looking forward to a new year. It’s also a time for work or office parties, or maybe even personal gatherings with friends. If these gatherings include alcohol or other substances that leave you impaired, I hope that you remember not to drive.

Sheriff Deputies will be out looking for impaired drivers this holiday season, keeping our community safe and protected from impaired drivers. Getting a DUI is costly, it is embarrassing and it can leave you with a criminal record. You are taken to jail, booked, fingerprinted, photographed, given a citation which includes a fine and held in a jail cell until you are sober.

You are then given a court date to appear in front of a judge. You lose your license and your insurance rates will go up on your vehicle.

Driving intoxicated can lead to crashes. It is reported that in 2018 there were 10,511 people who died due to drunk driving crashes. Not only are you putting your life in danger by driving intoxicated, but you are also putting the lives of others in danger.

Theirs a simple rule to driving intoxicated and it’s this. Don’t. Call a sober friend to come and take you home. Designate a sober driver to drive you home. Never fool yourself that you’re sober enough to drive. Enjoy the holiday season and let’s make it a safe one for everyone.