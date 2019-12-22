Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

DECEMBER 10

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party, a student, claimed another student threatened her while at school. The school was contacted and said they were looking into the issue. A report was completed.

REPORT OF ELDER ABUSE: City – the reporting party believes a male subject is taking advantage of a family member, who is over the age of 60. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: City – the suspect was given ten days to clean their property and remove unregistered vehicles, or a citation would be issued.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: The suspect was given ten days to clean their property or a citation would be issued.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The area was checked, but the suspect vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City – a juvenile reported being battered by another student whilst at school. A report was completed and forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF GRAFFITI: City – the reporting party discovered graffiti on an adjacent house, which is vacant. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A MISSING PERSON: City – a female subject was reported missing and possibly endangered from the Las Vegas area. She was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party claimed to have replied to a message about a job via The Facebook, but it appeared to be a scam. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED: The area was checked, but nothing unusual was located.

New Bookings: Robert Santa-Ana / Warrant / No bail / Arrested by NHP

DECEMBER 11

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party, an employee at a local store, received a counterfeit bill in exchange for goods. The person who passed the bill was located and claimed to have no knowledge the bill was counterfeit, claiming to have received it from her workplace the day before.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party claimed a cashier at a local business had defrauded the store during her transaction. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: The reporting party claimed a female was leaving voice mails and sending texts to her and her husband. The female was contacted and agreed to stop contacting them.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject called and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City – the reporting party claimed her vehicle was damaged while being repaired at a local business. The owner denied any knowledge. The investigation continues.

New Bookings: None

DECEMBER 12

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City – a male subject, who had previously been trespassed from the business, had returned. When deputies arrived, the male had already left.

REPORT OF A DEATH: Gerald Moser died due to self inflicted injuries.

REPORT OF A SHOP LIFTER: City the reporting party, an employee of a local store, observed a male leave the store with merchandise, without paying. The male was located and issued a citation for petit larceny.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City – the subject was contacted and claimed he was feeling better. He had family members that said they would stay with him.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – a vehicle with a trailer, operated by Carlton Green, of Idaho, pulled onto the roadway in front of a vehicle driven by Brett North of Ely. North struck the trailer. A citation was issued to Carlton for failure to yield.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED DRIVER: City – the driver was located and was not intoxicated.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 57 year old Ely resident Stanley Merys was stopped for a traffic violation and later arrested for DUI.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was checked and was okay.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – deputies responded and determined Cameron Draper, age 27, of Ely, had used force against a person with whom he is in a dating relationship. He was arrested for domestic battery.

New Bookings: Sarah Corkum / Serving time for previous arrest. Stanley Merys / Failure to obey a stop sign and DUI / Bail $1,005. Heriberto Avila / Gamin/fraudulent acts / Bail $10,000. Cameron Draper / Domestic battery / Bail $3,000

DECEMBER 13

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant and was issued a citation. A report will be forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The area was checked, but the subject wasn’t located.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party claimed a previous employee altered her final paycheck. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the driver was located and warned about their driving.

New Bookings: Michael Schilling / violation of a protection order / Bail $5,000 / Arrested by NHP

DECEMBER 14

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City – the reporting party claimed to have evicted a tenant from a home she owns, but she believed he was still in the residence. Deputies attempted to contact the subject, but were unsuccessful.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: Deputies will attempt to contact the owner.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: City – the reporting party had his vehicle towed to a local auto repair business several months ago. When he called to retrieve it, an employee advised they no longer had the vehicle. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed people were removing property from a rental she owned. It was later learned the former tenants were removing their property.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject was contacted and was acting erratically. He later went to the hospital.

New bookings: None

DECEMBER 15

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Cecil Bennett, of Idaho, struck a sign in a parking lot.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Contact was made with one of the subjects who claimed they had been arguing. The other half of the argument had left prior to deputies arriving.

REPORT OF AN ARREST:

City – the reporting party, an employee at a local store, claimed a male subject stole merchandise without paying for it. When he approached the male in the parking lot, the male battered him. The male was later identified as 52 year old McGill resident James Matyja. He was later arrested for larceny, battery, and burglary.

REPORT OF THREATS:

The reporting party received a phone call from an unknown male who threatened to fight him. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER:

City – 26 year old Ely resident Anthony Matyja was arrested for trespassing after returning to private property from which he had previously been asked to leave.

New Bookings:

James Matyja / Burglary, petit larceny, and battery / Bail $10,000

Anthony Matyja / Trespassing / Bail $355

DECEMBER 16

REPORT OF A VEHICLE VIOLATION:

City – the reporting party complained about a trailer blocking an alleyway. The trailer was located and towed.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE:

City – the reporting party observed a vehicle that appeared to have been involved in an accident. Contact was made with the occupant, who denied being in a crash, but added the vehicle was in poor condition.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES:

The reporting party received a package from an unknown person. It was later discovered to be from a relative.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT:

Stephen Mollet, of Nevada, struck a deer.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES:

City – the vehicle reported was located, but nothing suspicious was found.

New Bookings:

Boe Gibson / Hold for Nevada Department of Corrections