Reno, NV – Zero Fatalities is continuing its Northern Nevada Coalition for Zero Fatalities in 2020 with local businesses and organizations dedicated to eliminating impaired driving fatalities in Northern Nevada. Coalition member, Lyft, is once again pledging an unparalleled $50,000 in free ride credit to be distributed during major consumption holidays throughout the year in support of the coalition’s objective to provide safe transportation options to the Northern Nevada community.

“We are excited to continue on with the Northern Nevada Coalition for Zero Fatalities mission as we head into 2020,” said Zero Fatalities representative Andrew Bennett. “We are appreciative of both Lyft’s commitment and our community partner’s pledge to make Zero Fatalities a reality on Nevada’s roadways.”

The Northern Nevada Coalition for Zero Fatalities is excited to welcome its newest coalition member, the largest non-profit healthcare provider in Northern Nevada, Renown Health, to the groundbreaking alliance and its efforts. The coalition is comprised of community trailblazers with the shared goal of eliminating impaired-related fatalities on Nevada’s roadways through partnership contributions including integrated campaigns, dedicated in-venue signage, social media promotions, events and community outreach throughout the year.

Northern Nevada Coalition

Partners:

•Alice 96.5

•Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

•Hot August Nights

•Lyft

•MedMen

•Reno Rodeo

•Renown Health

•Sierra Gold

•Sierra Junction

•Swag 104.9 and 93.5 Carson City

•Ten Country 97.3

•Zero Fatalities

This New Year’s Eve, the Northern Nevada Coalition for Zero Fatalities is pledging $5,000 in free Lyft credit to encourage Northern Nevadans to ride smart while ringing in the new decade. This is a result of Zero Fatalities expanding their partnership with Lyft earlier this year by teaming up with local businesses and organizations dedicated to eliminating impaired driving fatalities on Northern Nevada’s roadways.

From 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31– 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, code “RENONYE” will be available to new and existing users for $5 off two rides while supplies last.