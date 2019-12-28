By Cozette Eldridge

W.P.C. Field Representative

I listened to a little boy, sitting on Santa’s lap, say with conviction; “I really fouled up this year, but I promise next year I’m going to do better.” That is the way I would like to begin the new year. Last year I fell short of several goals I had set for myself, so this year I’m going to do better! Or at least try to, whichever comes first. I’ve said this about others beginnings in a New Year. From now on I am only going to make one resolution each year; “I resolve to make no other resolutions again.” When I was younger, I’d sometimes make resolutions, but some only lasted 15-20 minutes, so I gave up the practice. I knew I wouldn’t keep them, so I don’t know why I made them in the first place.

But I am going to try to do better. I’m going to do better by exercising more. Not just talking about it, but actually increasing what I do now.

I’m going to do better by having a place for every item. Then I won’t have to run around like a crazy person, trying to find keys, gloves, pens or whatever I’ve put down without thought and can’t find.

I’m going to better by getting outside more. Getting fresh air, sitting in the sun, keeping the walks shoveled when it snows, and maybe even building a snowman. I’m going to do better at staying in touch with my family and friends. Not to be too busy for the people we should always have time for.

At the top of the list, I’m going to do better as a human being, by being kinder more patient, tolerant, forgiving and thoughtful. I’ll quell some of my more pompous opinions and put humility and understanding in their place.

So, no resolutions that I know I’ll never be able to keep. But I am going to try to better my weaker points, and meet them head on. Yes, I’m going to try to do better!

Wishing you all more willpower than I have ever had to keep your resolutions.

Hang on tight, I believe 2020 will be a very eventful ride!

SENIOR CENTER MENU

DECEMBER 23-DECEMBER 27

MON.: Crab Linguine, Bean Combo Vegetables, Garlic Bread, Fruit

TUES.: Closed New Year’s Eve

WED.: Closed New Year’s Day

THUR.: N/A

FRI.: N/A