The holiday giving spirit is strong in White Pine County each year. Angel Trees, Toys for Tots, coat drives, all things that this community is so great at pulling together to help those in need.

But while those things are being provided many lack the resources to have the groceries for a Christmas meal. This is where the White Pine County Sheriff’s Employee Association steps in.

A project that began seven years ago with 70 gift baskets being distributed has now grown to 180 food baskets this year. Anastacia Wilkin, White Pine County Sheriff’s Office staff member notes this is the biggest give so far. ,

It’s early Christmas Eve morning, snow is falling outside, and approximately 20 people are gathered at the back of Ridley’s constructing cardboard boxes for the project. An assembly line of volunteers securing boxes, and a thorough checklist ensuring each box is packed efficiently.

Sheriff Scott Henriod alongside with several other deputies, dispatchers, and family members, work on putting the gift baskets together so they can be delivered to families before Christmas.

The annual Tip-A-Cop event that the employee’s of the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office hold each year pays for this project. Partnered with Ridley’s Supermarket who contributes to the funding for the project, they are able to so many in need during this holiday season.

Boxes are packed with ham, veggies, cranberries, stuffing, mac n cheese, cool whip, pies, everything a family would need for a meal on Christmas Day.

Wilkin notes that all of the food baskets put together are dispersed throughout White Pine County.

Henriod said, “The need is not what you expect in this community, it’s there, and we’re glad we can participate and bring a little joy to families in our community during this special holiday season.”