ELY, Nev. – The Bureau of Land Management Ely District, Bristlecone Field Office is soliciting public review and comment on the Western Oil Exploration APD Scott Federal #25-1 and #35-1 Oil Wells Preliminary Environmental Assessment (EA). The 15-day public comment period concludes Thursday, Jan 2. This comment period responds to substantive public comment received during the initial 30-day comment period for the Scott Federal #25-1 Oil Well and provides for public review and comment on the Scott Federal #35-1 Oil Well.

The site-specific EA analyzes potential impacts that could result from a Western Oil Exploration Company proposal to drill two exploration oil wells on a valid existing lease on public lands in Newark Valley, about 40 miles west of Ely, Nev.

The Western Oil Exploration APD Scott Federal #25-1 and #35-1 Oil Wells Preliminary EA is available for public review at https://go.usa.gov/xVuFs.I

nterested individuals should address all written comments to the Bristlecone Field Office, 702 North Industrial Way, Ely, NV 89301 Attn: Stacy Holt or fax them to Holt at (775) 289-1910. Submit comments electronically at slholt@blm.gov. Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

For more information, contact Stacy Holt, BLM Bristlecone Field Office environmental protection specialist, at (775) 289-1800.