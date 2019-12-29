Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

DECEMBER 17

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed to be having issues related to an accident with which he was recently involved. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed to be having issues with her juvenile son. He was spoken to and advised to make better choices in the future.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: CiAndy Bath, of Ely, struck a road sign. A report was completed.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The reporting party believed someone attempted to break into her home. The investigation continues.

New Bookings: Jaydean Skallberg / Speeding and driving without a valid license / Bail $360 / Arrested by NHP

DECEMBER 18

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was located and checked okay.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 38 year old Ely resident Jason Dingess was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was not located.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – both parties were contacted and both claimed to have been arguing. They agreed to keep the peace for the night.

New Bookings: Kelsie Herring / Warrant / Bail $355 / Arrested by the Eastern Nevada Narcotic Task Force. Jason Dingess / Warrant / Bail $420

DECEMBER 19

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was located and checked okay.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the owner of a motel reported an unusual smell coming from a room. The room was checked and everything appeared normal.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – two vehicles, operated by minors, backed into each other in a parking lot. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISPUTE: City – it was determined that 29 year old Washington resident, Brooke Makovicka, used force against a person she is related to by blood. The victim was also over the age of sixty. Makovicka was arrested without incident.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The area was checked, but the subject was not located.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER: City – the incident was investigated and determined not to be a violation.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 41 year old Jake Culbert, of Hawthorne, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED DRIVER: The driver was located and was not under the influence.

New Bookings: Happy Malanowski / Serving time for previous arrest. Emanuel Carrilo / Attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and battery by a prisoner with a deadly weapon / Bail $500,000 / Arrested by the Office of the Attorney General. Brooke Makovicka / Elder abuse, domestic battery, disturbing the peace, and obstructing a peace officer / Bail $10,000. Jake Culbert / Warrant / Bail $583

DECEMBER 21

REPORT OF A PROTECTION ORDER VIOLATION: City – the incident was investigated and found not to be a violation.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Patty Day, of Ely, was struck when a vehicle driven by Gale Kleinkoph, of Idaho, failed to yield whilst exiting a private drive onto the street. Kleinkoph was issued a citation for failure to yield.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: Three juveniles were reportedly tampering with Christmas decorations. The juveniles were located and were advised to not tamper with the decor.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subjects were located and were fine.

New Bookings: Tina Kenny / Warrant / Bail $640 / Arrested by NHP

DECEMBER 22

REPORT OF VANDALISM: City – the reporting party discovered a broken window on a family owned business. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party had numerous complaints about a neighbor. The behavior was documented.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE REFERRAL: City – a deputy conducted a traffic stop after the hours of curfew and spoke to the driver and passenger, both under the age of 18. Both were taken into custody and released to their guardians.

New Bookings: None