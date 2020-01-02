Elin S. McIntosh, age 87 years, of Ely, Nevada passed away on December 28, 2019 in Ely. She was born on July 7, 1932 in Tererro, New Mexico to Bror Wm. And Eufemia (Archuleta) Stork.

Elin’s family moved from the Rowe area of New Mexico to Ely, NV in 1937. She attended Ely Grade School and White Pine High School.

Elin married Don McIntosh in 1949 at Ely, NV., they later divorced.

Elin began her career outside the home at the Nevada Nataional Bank of Ely and then the Kennecott Copper Mine in McGill, NV. She later worked at Nevada First Thrift and Amselco Gold Mine.

Elin was a life long member of Sacred Heart Catholic Parish and a longtime member of the McGill Altar Society. She was a member of the Nevada Rural RSVP and the Rebekah McGill Lodge. Elin was Secretary of the Young at Heart Senior Bowling League for over twenty years. She loved volunteering and performing at the White Pine Care Center. Elin counted bowling among her favorite hobbies, as well as cooking for her family. She enjoyed the times she spent with her extended family members and many friends. She particularly enjoyed the many trips she took in her later years with her companion Bill.

Elin is survived by her friend and companion Bill Carney. She also leaves three daughters of her marriage to Don; Donna (Jim) Bath of Ely, Susan (Steve) Jones of Reno, NV, and Betty Jo McIntosh of Gold Bar, Washington; the joy of her life, grandchildren Jason (Karri) Bath and Brigette (Mark) Bath-Saltarelli; great grandchildren Maren and Lainey Barney and Ayden James Bath; beloved sister Anna Marie Vasso of Mountain Home, Idaho; sister-in-law Marlene Stork of Ely and many nieces and nephews extending over three generations.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Conrad William Stork and Carl Elbert Stork and beloved Aunt Manulita Ortiz (Archuleta).

A Catholic Holy Memorial Mass is scheduled for Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ely, Nevada.