It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our son Seth Wayne Moore. Seth is the son of William Byer (Tammy) Moore of Ely, NV and Kimberly Dawn Moore of Las Vegas, NV.

Seth was born on July 16, 1997 in Ely, NV and passed away on December 26, 2019.

Growing up in Ely, Seth participated in many sports including soccer, wrestling, football and baseball. Seth was a natural athlete and did very well at anything he played. When Seth was not playing sports, he liked playing the guitar and riding his motorcycle. Seth also enjoyed time with friends and family and he always thought about everyone else first before himself, as Seth had a big and kind heart. Seth’s sense of humor always made people smile and laugh as you never knew what Seth was going to say. Seth was always kind to children and especially loved his nephew Carter James.

Seth became a father to Paisley Dawn on April 30, 2018 and she then became his focus in life as she was “his little treasure”. He loved Paisley with all he had and he was an amazing and loving father.

Seth will be missed by all that knew him and will be forever in the hearts of his parents, grandparents, sisters and nephew Carter.

Seth is survived by his parents; William Byer (Tammy) Moore and Kimberly Dawn Moore, daughter; Paisley Dawn Moore, sisters; Megan (Ian) Poindexter and Amber Lucas, grandparents; Francis Moore, Debra Thompson, and Linda Saiz, Uncle; Brent (Lily) Moore aunts; Beady (Wayne) Long, Michelle, Jennifer, Sarah and Heather, nephew and niece; Carter James Valdez and Ellie Joe Poindexter and numerous cousins.

Seth is preceded in death by his Granny Linda Moore, Grandfathers Harry Thompson and Richard Saiz.

Services will be announced at a future date with hopes that Saturday, January 4, 2020 will be available.

John 16:22 “And ye now therefore have sorrow: but I will see you again, and your heart shall rejoice, and your joy no man taketh from you”.