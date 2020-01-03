By Cozette Eldridge

W.P. Co. Field Representative

The era of retirement can be a chance to reinvent yourself. Unlike a mid-life crisis, reinventing yourself later in life means finding new ways of being productive and fulfilled.

Once you retire, your life stats to look different as you prioritize a lifestyle without as many responsibilities. You don’t have to be as rational and you can even be a bit selfish. You can use the time to explore options and redefine who you are.

What did you dream of becoming when you grew up? If you wanted to be the next Willie Nelson, buy youself a guitar and take lessons. If you yearned to be the next Picasso, buy some canvases and oil paints.

Dig deep and find out what you’ve always wanted to try or be,and give it a go.

You’ve live your life making rational decisions, now it’s time to nuture your soul.

Perhaps, try one new experience a week. Go to a restaurant and order something you’ve never eaten. Go to the shooting range and learn to handle a gun. Take a college class that sounds interesting. When you find something you life, keep doing it. If is isn’t for you, you don’t have to commit to it. But at least you tried it, and you’ll become more well-rounded from the experience

Your goals at 65+ are different than your goals at 30, when you were thinking about marriage, houses, jobs and kids. Now the guidelines are whatever you make them.

Being successful later in life can mean being productive, being an active volunteer (RSVP always welcomes new volunteers) or simply being happy. Accomplishments can be measured in how many books you read this month, or how far you walked, or jigsaw puzzles you put together.

Recognize what your goals are, so you can plan when to achieve them. If you want to try new experiences, you’ll have to step out of your comfort zone. You won’t climb to that personal peak you’ve dreamed of reaching if you don’t. We’re only here a short time, and as Lucille Ball so eloquently said, “I’d rather regret the things I’ve done than regret the things I haven’t done.”

SENIOR CENTER MENU

JANUARY 6 – JANUARY 10

MON.: Hot Turkey Sandwich, Stuffing/Gravy, Mixed Vegetables, Pears

TUES: Beef Stroganoff, Orange Spinach Salad, Squash Blend, Fruit

WED: Baked Chicken, Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Vegetables, Bread, Applesauce

THUR: Beef Roast, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Bean Combo, Fruit

FRI: Beef Hot Dog/Bun, Macaroni Salad, Broccoli Salad, Fruit, Dessert