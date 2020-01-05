DISTRICT COURT

December 16, 2019

EMILY GUIDRY EDMONDS: Defendant guilty of Count 1: Abuse of an older person, Violation of NRS 200.5099, Subsection 1 (a)(2) a Gross Misdemeanor. Court orders: $25 AA fee; $3 GMA fee; $300 Attorney fee; $350 PSI fee; 364 days White Pine County Jail suspended; Probation not to exceed 1 year; Mental Health Evaluation due within 45 days; attend Anger Management classes and provide proof of completion; 5 days credit for time served at WPCJ.

DAVID EDGAR POPE: Probation violation. Court revokes probation; imposes 12-26 months NDOC; credit for time served 62 days. Defendant is remanded back into the custody of the White Pine County Jail.

DONALD WILLIAMS STATES, JR.: Probation violation. Court orders 19-48 months NDOC; revokes probation; credit for time served 261 days. Defendant is remanded into the custody of the White Pine County Jail.

DANIELLE NICOLE CABELLO: Guilty of the offense of Count 1: Fraudulent use of a credit card, illegally possessed. Count 2: Fraudulent use of a credit card, illegally possessed, both a Category D felony. Court orders: $25 AA fee; $3 GMA fee; $150 DNA fee; Count 1: 12-32 months NDOC; Count 2: 12-32 months NDOC, to run concurrent; suspended; probation not to exceed 3 years. Restitution in the amount of $1,824.85 to be paid to the DA’s office, $500 of restitution to be paid on or before 1/1/20; $500 to be paid on or b before 2/1/20; $500 to be paid on or before 3/1/20 and the remaining amount, two weeks after that. 3 days credit for time served. Meet with Parole and Probation to file paperwork for an interstate compact agreement with North Carolina.