DECEMBER 23

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the panties had been arguing, and one of the participants had left prior to law enforcement arrival.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was located and later discovered to have been disabled. The owner was notified to remove the vehicle.

REPORT OF SHOPLIFTERS: City – the reporting party claimed two subjects came into her workplace, a local store, and took items without paying for them. The subjects were identified by video surveillance. Deputies will attempt to locate the suspects.

REPORT OF THEFT: The report was unfounded.

REPORT OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT: City – the reporting party was concerned about the welfare of a child. Contact was made with the child and parent and both appeared to be in good health.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: The reporting party claimed to have been threatened by another person via The Internet. The other party was contacted and advised to cease her behavior.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party claimed to have received a letter in which the signature was forged and the latter made false claims. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – when deputies arrived, they discovered 37 year old Ely resident Travion Dupree, was present and in violation of a protection order. Deputies also found Dupree had a valid warrant for his arrest. Dupree was arrested without incident.

REPORT OF CHILD ABUSE: City – the claim was unfounded.

New Bookings: Travion Dupree / Warrant and violating an extended protection order / Bail $5,455

DECEMBER 24

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Darrin Winsryg, of Ruth, backed into the overhang of a building.

REPORT OF A VAGRANT: City – the reporting party observed a male subject in a vacant trailer. The trailer was checked and no one was found inside.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was located and claimed to be waiting for a ride. The subject left the area.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed to be harassed via The Facebook. A report was completed.

New Bookings: None

DECEMBER 25

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Norton Egge, of Ruth, struck a road sign. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a male subject was reportedly causing a disturbance in a local store. The male was contacted and left without incident.

REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED: The area was checked, but nothing unusual was located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a male subject was reportedly yelling obscenities in a public area. A male was contacted who matched the description of the suspect, but he denied yelling anything.

New Bookings: None

DECEMBER 26

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed he was selling his truck to another subject, and the subject took it without paying for it. The subject was located and claimed the two men entered into a verbal agreement regarding the sale and use of the vehicle. The truck was returned to the rightful owner until the sale was final.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject left the business when law enforcement arrived.

REPORT OF A DEATH: Seth Moore, of Ely, passed away due to self inflicted injuries.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a male subject was allegedly disturbing the peace. The male subject was located, but denied causing a disturbance.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed her grand daughter took her car. The vehicle was returned.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject left the store when asked by management.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and said he was fine.

New Bookings: None

DECEMBER 27

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party was concerned about a family member’s health. The family member felt the reporting party was imposing on his personal affairs. Both parties agreed to separate.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PARTY ACCIDENT: City – Katie Nicholes backed into a parked vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – 47 year old Ruth resident, Stanley Craw, was arrested after making threats to cause bodily harm to another person, placing them in reasonable fear of bodily harm.

New Bookings: Stanley Hiram Craw / Harassment and making threatening phone calls / Bail $2,280

DECEMBER 28

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – 25 year old Dylan Vergith allowed his vehicle to leave the roadway, causing it to strike a parked vehicle. Vergith failed to notify the owner of the parked vehicle or law enforcement. Vergith then fled the scene. Vergith was later located and arrested.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 28 year old Joseph Sandoval, of Ely, was arrested for violating his probation.

New Bookings: Dylan Vergith / Hit and run, failure to notify, and failure to drive within marked lanes / Bail $1,635. Joseph Sandoval /Probation violation / No bail