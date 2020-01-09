Fred (Red) Robert Salisbury passed away peacefully, while surrounded by his family, on, Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Dixie Regional Hospital in St. George, Utah. Red sustained a traumatic brain injury the previous day, while stepping off an excavator. He was doing what he loved the most, operating equipment and moving dirt.

Red was born on May 3rd, 1939 at the LDS hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah to Wilford Gibbs & Lavon Emma Toone Salisbury. Red grew up in Murray, Utah where he loved living on the farm, playing football, and working on cars.

Red graduated from Granite High School in 1957, where he played football for the famous Lavelle Edwards. After high school, he attended Dixie State College in Saint George, Utah, where he was an All-Conference football player. He would also go on to play football at The University of Utah.

Red married his eternal companion, Mary June Cash, on June 30, 1988, in Monticello, Utah and solemnized on March 17, 1990 in the Las Vegas, Nevada temple. June was the love of his life and his very best friend. The marriage created a large, loving family, with Red’s three sons and two daughters and June’s two daughters.

Red is survived by his eternal companion, June Cash Salisbury, of Washington, Utah. His children Doug Salisbury and his wife, Sandy, of Ely, Nevada. Cindy Yates and her husband, Craig, of Bountiful, Utah. Guy Salisbury and his wife, Camille, of Washington Utah. Phil Salisbury and his wife, Diane, of Central, Utah. Monica Owens and her husband, Lyman, of St. George, Utah. Marchelle Nelson and her husband, Clark, of Waco, Texas. Sheri Allington and her husband, Troy, of Bountiful, Utah.

Red is also survived by 34 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. His brother, Marlow Salisbury, and his wife, Helen, of Salt Lake City, Utah and his sister, RaNae Labrum, of Vernal, Utah.

Funeral Services will be, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Center located at 1835 South Washington Fields Road in Washington, Utah. There will be a viewing, Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM and, Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10:00-11:45 AM.

Arrangements are being made under the direction of Hughes Mortuary, 1037 East 700 South, Saint George, Utah. (435) 674-5000.