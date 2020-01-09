Our beloved father, Roger Dale Gass (66), passed away peacefully Christmas evening at home surrounded by loved ones.

Dale was born in Ely, Nevada to Ted & Elaine Gass on Jan 23, 1953. Dale married his wife, Sandy, on November 19, 1989 at their home in Kearns, Utah.

Dale is survived by his mother Elaine Gass, wife Sandy, daughters: Daleen & Jaymee, son: Jacob, Siblings: Carren & Trent, Many grand- children, & his ex-wife Chello Chacon.

Dale was proceeded in death by his son TJ, cousin Allan, father Ted, & many more family & friends.

Dale was a proud Brick Mason & a very talented drummer. Dale served in the United States Army & was extremely proud to be a Veteran. He held his head high when speaking about his beloved country & was very proud to support his president & be part of the Trump Train.