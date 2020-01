Eureka Lodge #16 Free and Accepted Masons recently held the installation of its officers for 2020, in Eureka, Nevada. Installing officer was Past Grand Master of Masons in Nevada Reed Mosley.

Front row: Scott Raine P.M. Secretary, George Carnes P.M. Senior Warden, Nick Patras P.M. Worshipful Master, Reed Mosley Past Grand Master, Micheal Crossman Senior Deacon.

Center row: Jim Byars P.M. Senior Steward, Bill Hicks P.M. Tyler, Michael Hanley

Back row: Jesse Cox, Blane Bacon, John Schweble P.M. Trustee

Not pictured: Larry McMaster Junior Warden, Fred Manz P.M. Treasurer and Kenneth Curto P.M. Junior Deacon.