Tristin Gubler a recent graduate of Learning Bridge and his eight grade brother Casetin are working toward their Eagle Scout and will be placing the flag poles at Learning Bridge’s new site.

Decorative bricks are currently on sale from any Learning Bridge student, staff, parent and board member. The bricks will be placed around the flag poles and in front of the building. They will be individually engraved with names and dates and are being sold for $50.00 apiece. The proceeds of this fund raiser will be used for landscaping and needed supplies for the new school. For more information please contact the school at 775-289-3587.