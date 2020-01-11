Submitted photo
Each child pictured represents each classroom at Learning Bridge. Left to right: 1st grade Jake Brunson, Kinder Grant Eldridge, 2nd grade Westin Ruesch, 3rd grade Gradyn Williams, 5th grade Jacob Derbidge, 4th grade Livia Weiland, 8th grade Bandon Rosalas-Valentin, 7th grade Kendra Derbidge, 6th grade Travis Petersen.

Tristin Gubler a recent graduate of Learning Bridge and his eight grade brother Casetin are working toward their Eagle Scout and will be placing the flag poles at Learning Bridge’s new site.

Decorative bricks are currently on sale from any Learning Bridge student, staff, parent and board member.  The bricks will be placed around the flag poles and in front of the building.  They will be individually engraved with names and dates and are being sold for $50.00 apiece.  The proceeds of this fund raiser will be used for landscaping and needed supplies for the new school.  For more information please contact the school at 775-289-3587.

Tristin and Caselin Gubler