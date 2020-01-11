By Cozette Eldridge

RSVP Field Representative

There is no excuse for elder abuse. Know the signs and report suspected abuse to the authorities. Elder abuse happens more often than you would expect. For every case of abuse, neglect, or exploitation that is reported, as many as five cases go unreported. Every three minutes an elderly citizen is mistreated. Some of the common warning signs are:

1. Inadequately explained fractures, bruises, welts, cuts, sores, or burns.

2. Lack of basic personal hygiene, food, or appropriate clothing.

3. Withholding an elder’s personal aids, such as glasses, walkers, false teeth, etc.

4. Not receiving needed medical care, medications or being over medicated.

5. Home lacks adequate facilities; heating/cooling, plumbing, electricity, appliances.

6. Uncharacteristic changes in behavior, withdrawal from normal activities, confusion, hoarding. 7. Malnutrition, dehydration, or rapid changes in physical or mental characteristics.

8. Caregiver is verbally aggressive, demeaning, controlling, isolates elder from family and friends.

Elder abuse can take many forms: Physical abuse (including sexual abuse), psychological or emotional abuse, financial exploitation, isolation or abandonment, neglect or self-neglect. Report any suspected elder abuse to Aging and Disability Services Division.

State wide:1-888-729-0571. You will be asked basic questions and if they feel it is a viable complaint, they will send someone to investigate and find solutions for any abuse that may be happening. If you witness elder abuse after hours, immediately call the local sheriff’s office at 775 289-8808. If imminent danger is suspected, call 911. In most cases, a family member or close friend is the abuser. Con artists are usually strangers that find elderly people who are lonely, somewhat isolated and are an easy mark when shown kindness and understanding. Once the con is trusted, they begin to financially exploit the elderly person, draining their bank accounts and any other means they may have. We all need to be aware of elder abuse in all forms and report it immediately.

SENIOR CENTER MENU JANUARY 13 – JANUARY 17

MON. Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Peas/Carrots, Roll, Fruit TUES. Chicken Florentine Soup, Tuna Salad Sand., Lettuce/Tomato, Mixed Fruit WED. Pork Chops, Mushroom Gravy, Baked Potato, Salad, Carrots, Fruit THUR. Lasagna, Steamed Spinach, Garlic Bread, Orange FRI. BBQ Chicken Thighs, Potato Salad, Mixed Vegetables, Fruit, Dessert