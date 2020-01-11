$37 Million Available Nationwide; Application Deadline March 5, 2020 for Electronic Applications; March 10 for Paper Applications

(CARSON CITY)—Are you an agricultural producer who wants to add value to your existing agricultural product? If so, you may benefit from USDA Rural Development’s Value Added Producer Grant (VAPG). Applications will be accepted until March 5, 2020 for electronic applications, March 10 for paper applications.

The objective of the VAPG is to assist producers, farmers and ranchers and cooperatives to start or expand value added activities. Grants will be awarded competitively for either planning or working capital projects directly related to processing or marketing value-added products. The goal is to generate new products, create and expand markets and increase producer income. There is a 1-to-1 match (50 percent of total project costs) required.

For information about the program contact Michelle Kelly at (775) 443-4765 or email michelle.kelly@nv.usda.gov. The planning grant supports planning activities to determine the viability of a potential value-added venture; ie for a feasibility study, business plan, or marketing plan associated with processing or marketing a value-added agricultural product. The working capital grant is used to operate a value-added project, specifically to pay eligible project expenses directly related to the processing and/or marketing of the eligible value-added product.

Electronic applications must be received before midnight Eastern time on March 5, 2020 at https://www.grants.gov

Paper applications must be hand carried or delivered by mail by March 10 at 4:30 p.m. to: USDA RD State Office 1390 S. Curry St., Carson City, NV 89703

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. With a portfolio of $228 billion, this agency’s assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; homeownership; community services such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/nv.

