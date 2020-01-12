Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

DECEMBER 29

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 26 year old Nathan Williams, of Ely, was arrested for DUI and having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle. He was also charged with disturbing the peace after he continued to use loud and tumultuous language in a public place when deputies first made contact with him.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – 26 year old Anthony Matyja, of Ely, was arrested after disturbing the peace in a local store.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party complained about an employee causing issues with other employees. Deputes stood by as he released her from employment.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The subject was just out for a walk.

New Bookings: Nathan Williams / DUI, open container, and disturbing the peace / Bail $1,850. Anthony Matyja / Disturbing the peace / Bail $355

DECEMBER 30

REPORT OF A DELAYED ACCIDENT: A deputy took a courtesy report of an accident that took place in another county.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party advised a tenant hadn’t moved out of a residence he owned. He was advised to file the appropriate civil paperwork with the courts.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and later transported to the hospital.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subjects were located and were fine.

REPORT OF EMBEZZLEMENT: City – the reporting party believed an employee at her workplace had been embezzling money and goods. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The subject was gone when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISPUTE: The reporting party said he had been arguing with his wife and fell. The wife was not present at the time. A report was completed.

New Bookings: None

DECEMBER 31

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 37 year old Ely resident Jeffrey Sidelinker was arrested following an investigation in regards to him embezzling money from a previous employer.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Michael Koehn, of Nevada, was driving when Shanna Fitzsimons, of Illinois, failed to yield to him and struck his vehicle. Fitzsimons was issued a citation.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – the reporting party discovered an unknown vehicle struck her vehicle, which had been parked an unoccupied. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – the two subjects involved claimed to battery took place.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISPUTE: Contact was made with the reporting party, who claimed to have only been arguing with her husband, who was gone when deputies arrived.

New Bookings: Tiffany Golsh / Warrant / Bail $225 / Arrested by NHP

JANUARY 1

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – the fight had ended when deputies arrived and none of the parties involved wished to pursue the issue.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – deputies responded to a report of a fight and spoke to 30 year old Ely resident Jared Trujillo. Per the owners request, he was asked not to return to the establishment in which the fight took place. Trujillo later returned to the business and was arrested for trespassing.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – both the reporting party and suspect complained of being harassed by the other person. Both were advised to stay away from each other.

REPORT OF A CIVIL ISSUE: The reporting party claimed a person was selling a trailer in which he and the seller had joint possession. Both parties advised the issue was civil and to handle it accordingly.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Brooklyn Heppler, of Nevada, was driving when Daniel Zamayoa, of Nevada, failed to yield to her and struck her vehicle. Zamayoa was issued a citation.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the vehicle was located parked and unoccupied.

New Bookings: Jared Trujillo / Trespassing / Bail $355. Tory Pierson / Warrant / Bail $1,150 / Arrested by NHP

JANUARY 2

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City – the subject was gone prior to law enforcement arrival.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a local casino reported a subject less than 21 loitering near the gaming machines. The subject left without incident.

REPORT OF THEFT: City – the manager of a local store claimed a subject stole goods from the store. The investigation continues.

New Bookings: None

JANUARY 3

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Keli Lyons, of Ely, was backing from a parked position and struck a parked vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed a female yells at her. The female was located and denied yelling.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – deputies received information a minor was in possession of a firearm. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party decided not to pursue the issue.

REPORT OF THEFT: The report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – The reporting party observed two small juveniles walking near a highway. It was discovered the two young children left home without telling their caretaker, so they could go watch their sister play basketball. The children were returned to a relative.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Glenna Kaamasee, of Ely, struck a deer.

New Bookings: None

JANUARY 4

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City – the reporting party discovered someone stole property from his garage. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed someone stole cash from his hotel room. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF A MISSING JUVENILE: City – the reporting party claimed her son had not returned home and she couldn’t find him. He was later located at a friend’s house.

REPORT OF A MISSING JUVENILE: City – the reporting party claimed her granddaughter had not returned home and believed she was with a male juvenile. Deputies made contact with the male, who claimed he dropped the female juvenile off near her home. The female was located hiding in a closet. Both the male and female were released to their guardians and a report was forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

New Bookings: David Walker / Warrant, speeding, suspended license / Bail $910 / Arrested by NHP

JANUARY 5

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – the reporting party discovered an unknown subject struck her car while it was parked in a local parking lot. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the owner was located, and had left her vehicle while visiting a friend.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The subjects involved advised they had been only arguing. They agreed to separate for the night.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE INTOXICATED DRIVER: City – the subject was contacted and had not been drinking.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – Juan Rodriguez, age 34, of Salt Lake City, was arrested for several outstanding warrants.

New Bookings: Juan Rodriguez / Warrantx2 / Bail $1,630

JANUARY 6

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: The vehicle was located and found to have been disabled. The owner was contacted and claimed to be in the process of having it removed.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: 20 year old McGill resident Taverick Birmingham was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant and will be issued a citation. A report will be forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant and will be issued a citation. A report will be forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant and will be issued a citation. A report will be forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A CIVIL ISSUE: City – the reporting party claimed his landlord locked him out of his rental. The landlord was contacted and allowed the reporting party to retrieve his cat.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – a deputy located a parked vehicle and found a minor and a juvenile inside, smoking marijuana. The minor was issued a citation and the juvenile was later released to his guardian.

REPORT OF A DELAYED ACCIDENT: City – the reporting party claimed a male subject struck his ATV while it was parked in a parking lot. He only wanted a courtesy report in case of further problems with the vehicle.

New Bookings: Taverick Birmingham / Warrant / Bail $325