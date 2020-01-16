Laura Johnny passed peacefully on Jan. 9, 2020. She was born in Ely, NV. on Sept. 8, 1936. She met the love of her life, Gilbert Benavides in Ely, spending many happy years together, enjoying fishing, camping and pine nut picking.

After Gilbert passed away, she moved to Reno. She enjoyed playing accordion & singing, crocheting, and watching football & basketball.

Laura was preceded in death by parents Ruth Pressey Johnson (mother), and Samuel George Johnny (father), brothers, Oscar, Blaine, Dean, Bob Ivan, Glenn John, Johnny, and a sister, Gwen.

Survivors include sisters, Laverne Velazquez of Elko, Florence Johnny, of Elko, Katherine Chavez, of Sun Valley, NV., and Myrtle Williams, of California. She has numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Laura was a wonderful aunt and sister, and she will be missed greatly by all of us.

There will be a memorial service at a later date in Ely. Nv.