Randal Lee Briggs “Randy” passed unexpectedly in Elko, Nevada on January 3rd 2020, at the age of 62.

Randy is survived by his daughters Misty Steiner, and Amber Mason of Ely. Grandchildren Coy Hecker, Cole Steiner, Kyler Steiner, Darcy Skye, Patrick Skye, and Sarah Mason.. as well as Brother Rick Briggs, and sisters Carrie Balster and Holly Cordero.

Preceded in death by Kelly Briggs, Ronnie Cordell, and son Patrick Kelly.

Randy was an outgoing and life-loving man who enjoyed the outdoors, his profession as a RLS and PLS, family, friends and his pets. His contagious laughter, witty humor, and larger than life presence will be missed by all.

Please join us in celebrating Randy’s life on Friday, January 24th at 10am at Mountain Vista Chapel, located at 450 Mill St, Ely Nevada, 89301. Followed by a luncheon at Ely Volunteer Fire Hall, 501 Mill St, Ely 89301.