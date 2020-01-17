Every day local law enforcement officers go to work with the purpose to protect and serve. They are the reason we feel safe in our communities and they deserve to be appreciated for their daily sacrifices. January is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Month and on January 24th, the Ely Elks Lodge will honor and appreciate all active and retired Federal, State, and local law enforcement officers. The doors will open at 5:00 pm with dinner and a short program to commence at 6:00 pm. Honored guests eat free, their spouses and children under 12 are $7.00, and the public eats for $15.00. On the menu for this event is bacon-wrapped stuffed chicken breasts, garlic mashed potatoes, and roasted vegetables with cake and ice cream for dessert. Stay for a short program with some presentations of awards to Officers of the Year for certain agencies and watch our local LEOS get spoiled with prizes donated by local businesses.

Ely Elks Lodge #1469 is located at 694 Campton Street in Ely. Call or text 293-5602 to RSVP for this very special event or for more information. I hope to see you there!!