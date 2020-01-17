Fire and Ice Festival kicks off this weekend, with an entire itinerary of fun-filled activities. The snow sculpting event has been cancelled due to unseasonably warm weather, and lack of snow, but all other activities will proceed as planned.

The Fire and Ice Winter Festival is a celebration of all that White Pine County offers during the winter months. The community wide festival will have multiple events throughout the area for people of all ages. Locations include Nevada Northern Railway, Cave Lake State Park, Downtown businesses, and Ward Mountain Recreation Area.

Activities and events for the entire family from sports, arts, food and drink, tournaments, to live music and more.

New this year is disc golf putting contest and ax throwing, an event you don’t want to miss out on. Kicking off opening ceremonies Friday at 8 p.m. at Club Rio located at 735 Aultman St. will be live music by The High Road.

Saturday the annual Birkebeiner Race, Nevada’s only Cross Country Ski Race will kick off at 9 a.m. at Ward Mountain.

Events are slated all throughout the day across Ely. The fireworks train will depart from the station at 4:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., fireworks will be displayed off the train, an indescribable scene that lights up the sky with bursts of color and liveliness.

Saturday, a massive art sculpture that has been constructed will be lit on fire, and part of the bonfire event. The art piece will be on display starting Friday near the railroad station for photo opportunities.

White Pine County Sheriff’s Office will provide additional patrols in that area to ensure the art is safe.

And if you thought horseshoes were only for summertime fun, you have to try out the horse shoes and lawn bowling that will be going on at Broadbent Park.

Sunday leads into a whole new day of fun with options from a beginner snow shoe hike at Ward Mountain, to sledding, horse shoes, lawn bowling and commencing that evening with a fireworks display at Broadbent Park at 5:30 p.m.