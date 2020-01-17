Casetin Jay Gubler and Aiden Lee Parent have been named Students of the Month for December, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Gubler, age 13, is the son of Jay and Rachael Gubler of Ruth. Parent, age 13, is the daughter of Christina and Joshua Parent of Ely. Both are 8th graders at Learning Bridge Charter School.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Month.

Gubler has been active in wrestling, basketball, baseball and football as team captain. He is the Treasurer for the lBCS Student Council and a member of Troop 68 of the Boy Scouts of America. His hobbies are hunting, playing sports, sewing and hanging with friends.

Parent was in the Learning Bridge Student Council as a Vice-President and Class Representative. She has attended a girls math and technology camp for two years and is enrolled in a enrichment math class. She is also a member of the Learning Bridge School band. Her hobbies are reading and writing.